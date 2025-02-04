The Orioles signed Laureano to a one-year, $4 million contract Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Laureano had a strong finish to the 2024 season, slashing .296/.327/.505 with 10 home runs over 67 regular-season games with Atlanta. The 30-year-old is the fourth right-handed or switch-hitting outfielder the Orioles have acquired this offseason, joining Daz Cameron, Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson. Laureano should draw plenty of playing time versus left-handed pitching.
