Laureano isn't in the Guardians' lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Tuesday will mark the third straight game Laureano has missed after beginning September 6-for-29 with three RBI across eight games. Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Will Brennan will make up Cleveland's outfield while Laureano sits.
