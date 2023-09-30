Laureano went 1-for-2 with three walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Laureano is batting .297 (11-for-37) with seven walks over his last 12 contests. The outfielder logged a steal for the second game in a row, and he's up to 11 thefts this season, though he was also caught stealing for the first time this year. He's slashing .228/.308/.376 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored, 18 doubles and four triples over 103 games between Cleveland and Oakland in 2023.