Bibee (hip) will not travel with the Guardians to Kansas City, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Withers adds that Bibee's season may be over, which is not surprising if he's forced to miss any amount of time this late in the season. The rookie has been excellent with a 2.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 141:45 K:BB through 142 innings this year while posting a 10-4 record. Bibee's spot in the rotation could be filled by Shane Bieber (elbow) or Triston McKenzie (elbow) if the Guardians want to bring them back before the end of the season, which may be up in the air as Cleveland is seven games behind Minnesota for the AL Central lead. The Guardians have yet to officially announce any details regarding Bibee's status going forward.