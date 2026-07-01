Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Stuck with loss in quality start

Bibee (2-9) took the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 4-2 to the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over seven innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander lasted at least seven innings for the third time in five June outings en route to his 10th quality start of the season, but Bibee got victimized by a mental error in left field from rookie Cooper Ingle -- with a runner on second and one out, Ingle caught a routine flyball that he thought was the final out of the seventh inning. When he threw the ball to a fan, Ezequiel Duran was able to dash home for the game-winning run. Bibee will take a 1.89 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 33.1 innings in June into his next start, which is set to come at home this weekend against the White Sox.