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Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Stuck with loss in quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bibee (2-9) took the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 4-2 to the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over seven innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander lasted at least seven innings for the third time in five June outings en route to his 10th quality start of the season, but Bibee got victimized by a mental error in left field from rookie Cooper Ingle -- with a runner on second and one out, Ingle caught a routine flyball that he thought was the final out of the seventh inning. When he threw the ball to a fan, Ezequiel Duran was able to dash home for the game-winning run. Bibee will take a 1.89 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 33.1 innings in June into his next start, which is set to come at home this weekend against the White Sox.

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