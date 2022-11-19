The Tigers declined to tender Candelario a contract for 2023.
Candelario finally enjoyed some success against big-league pitching in 2021, smacking 42 doubles with a .794 OPS, but it all came crashing back down for him in 2022. HIs batting average fell more than 50 points and Candelario will now be looking for a new team in free agency.
