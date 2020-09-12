Long was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin stress fracture, retroactive to Sept. 10.

Long appeared in just two of the past seven games, but he'll be sidelined at least 10 days as he deals with a shin issue. The 25-year-old had been serving mainly in a depth role after slashing .171/.242/.291 this season, but Dee Strange-Gordon could see a slight uptick in playing time in Long's absence. With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, Long might not make it back to the field this year.

