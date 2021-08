Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Diaz looked poised for a spike in playing time after Jazz Chisholm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 3, but that window closed a day later when Chisholm was reinstated from the IL. Now on the bench for the third time in four games, Diaz doesn't look set to receive regular work against neither right-handed nor left-handed pitching for the foreseeable future.