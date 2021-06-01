X-rays on Rojas's dislocated left index finger Tuesday also revealed a small fracture, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear how this latest update could impact Rojas's return timeline, but it certainly won't help the shortstop get back on the field sooner. The 32-year-old did begin range of motion activities Tuesday, which at the very least indicates that he is starting to make progress towards a return. Rojas becomes eligible to come off the 10-day inured list June 8, but he seems extremely likely to remain sidelined longer.