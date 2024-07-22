Rojas (forearm) avoided a serious injury in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rojas left the game following the third inning with right forearm tightness, which he believes is the result of taking one-handed swings with a heavy bat during the All-Star break. Rojas doesn't believe that the injury is anything serious, something that manager Dave Roberts echoed following the contest, saying that the infielder won't get an MRI and might be "down a couple days." Rojas is expected to miss Monday's series opener against the Giants and after that, he can considered day-to-day for the time being.