Rojas (forearm) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Giants, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

As expected, Rojas will be absent from Monday's lineup after he left in the third inning of Sunday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox due to right forearm tightness. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop and bat ninth against Giants southpaw Blake Snell.