The Twins traded Gordon to the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for relief pitcher Steven Okert, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Gordon will head to Miami after spending the first three seasons of his major-league career with Minnesota. The 28-year-old appeared in 34 games with the Twins in 2023, producing a disappointing .176 batting average with eight extra-base hits over 91 at-bats. He'll look to carve out a more significant role with the Marlins this season.