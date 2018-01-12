Cloyd signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 30-year-old righty logged an inning in the majors with the Mariners last season, which represented his only big-league experience since 2013 when he was with the Phillies. Cloyd posted a 5.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 60.1 innings at Triple-A last season, primarily as a starter. It's possible he could be used as a swing man at some point with the Marlins, but the results would likely be quite poor.