Barnes agreed Monday with the Mets on a one-year, $750,000 contract that includes up to $100,000 in incentives, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Barnes, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Angels in late October, was scheduled to enter arbitration this offseason for the second time in his career before he was able to come to terms on a deal with New York. If the 30-year-old is able to make the Mets' Opening Day roster out of spring training, he'll likely work in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.