Kieboom (elbow) is expected to be limited to DH duties in the Nationals' early slate of Grapefruit League games, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom missed the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, and the Nats are going to ease him into action this spring. He's doing overhand throws from third base but has yet to try sidearm throws or backhand plays. The 25-year-old will likely open the season at Triple-A Rochester as he rounds out his ability to again man the hot corner.