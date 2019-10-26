Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Passes strength tests

Suzuki (hip) had good strength tests following Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Manager Dave Roberts called the 36-year-old's injury a right hip flexor issue, and Suzuki sounds optimistic that he will be able to return to the starting lineup soon. Yan Gomes could start at in Game 4 since he usually catches for starter Patrick Corbin, plus it could give Suzuki an extra day of rest. However, early results indicate that Suzuki's injury may not be severe.

