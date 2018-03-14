Collins has been hitting the mid-90s with his fastball this spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The results have backed up the radar gun readings, as Collins has a 9:3 K:BB through 6.2 innings. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 due to two Tommy John surgeries and the Nats have plenty of other left-handed options for their bullpen, making Collins a long shot to break camp on the team's 25-man roster, but once upon a time he was a prototypical high-K reliever, posting a 12.0 K/9 over 69.2 innings for the Royals in 2012. If he has indeed rediscovered something close to his old form, the 28-year-old could make his return to the bigs at some point this season -- whether with Washington, or with another club willing to take a chance on him.