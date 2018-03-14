Nationals' Tim Collins: Throwing in mid-90s
Collins has been hitting the mid-90s with his fastball this spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The results have backed up the radar gun readings, as Collins has a 9:3 K:BB through 6.2 innings. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014 due to two Tommy John surgeries and the Nats have plenty of other left-handed options for their bullpen, making Collins a long shot to break camp on the team's 25-man roster, but once upon a time he was a prototypical high-K reliever, posting a 12.0 K/9 over 69.2 innings for the Royals in 2012. If he has indeed rediscovered something close to his old form, the 28-year-old could make his return to the bigs at some point this season -- whether with Washington, or with another club willing to take a chance on him.
More News
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Re-signs with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Back from DL with High-A affiliate•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Makes first game appearance since 2014•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Signs minor league deal with Nationals•
-
Tim Collins: Elects free agency•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...