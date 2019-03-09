Wynns (oblique) will ramp up his throwing Sunday and will swing a bat sometime next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wynns suggested Thursday that he would be back in the lineup within a few days, but it appears he'll need a bit more time. He'll need to get back in action soon if he's to hold off Jesus Sucre and Carlos Perez for the backup catcher job.

