Orioles' Austin Wynns: Working back from oblique issue
Wynns (oblique) will ramp up his throwing Sunday and will swing a bat sometime next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns suggested Thursday that he would be back in the lineup within a few days, but it appears he'll need a bit more time. He'll need to get back in action soon if he's to hold off Jesus Sucre and Carlos Perez for the backup catcher job.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Expects to play soon•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Nursing oblique issue•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Sitting for season finale•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: On bench for Game 1 vs. Astros•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Hits bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Not starting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...