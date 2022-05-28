site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Contract selected by Orioles
Sedlock's contract was selected by the Orioles on Saturday.
Sedlock made eight appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season, and he posted a 5.83 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 29.1 innings. Although the right-hander has operated in a hybrid role in the minors, he'll pitch out of the bullpen to begin his major-league career.
