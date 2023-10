Gibson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven hits and one walk over five scoreless innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Gibson was masterful at limiting damage Saturday, allowing no Red Sox players to score despite yielding seven hits. The 35-year-old has now allowed three or fewer runs in five consecutive starts, a stretch in which he owns a 2.45 ERA and a 20:9 K:BB across 29.1 innings.