Gilmartin agreed to a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Gilmartin was recently outrighted from the Orioles' 40-man roster Thursday but will remain with the organization after a brief spin through free agency. In 12 appearances with Baltimore last year, he logged a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 innings of relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories