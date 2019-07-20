Morejon will be recalled from Double-A Amarillo ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Morejon has posted a 4.25 ERA with 44 punchouts through 36 innings with the Poodles this season, and he's set to join the major-league club as of Saturday. It's also worth noting that he's tossed seven consecutive scoreless frames in relief at Double-A, per Lin.