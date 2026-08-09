Padres' Michael King: Stifles Houston in victory

King (7-8) earned the win over the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

King surrendered a second-inning Taylor Trammell solo homer, but that was the only time Houston scored against him. The right-hander finished with his 11th quality start of the season and snapped a four-outing winless stretch. King also had his swing-and-miss stuff working, racking up 15 whiffs on 93 pitches. Though he holds a 7-8 record, King has provided much-needed consistency to a San Diego rotation that has been beset by injuries and poor performances -- he leads the team's starters in just about every major category, including ERA (3.37), WHIP (1.17), strikeouts (114) and innings pitched (136.1).