Mazara had his contract selected by the Padres and is starting in right field Thursday against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old will fill the roster spot of Robinson Cano, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso and subsequently released. Mazara joined San Diego on a minor-league deal in February and failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he's earned a chance in the majors after hitting .367/.454/.64 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 35 games for El Paso. He had a .597 OPS in 50 games for Detroit last season.