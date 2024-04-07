Marsh is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Washington's MacKenzie Gore is the fifth left-handed starter the Phillies have faced this season, and Marsh has started just one of those games. Whit Merrifield will take over in left field and bat seventh.
