Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Extends scoreless streak Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians, scattering four hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Cleveland couldn't even get a runner into scoring position against Sanchez, but the southpaw was matched by an equally outstanding performance from Gavin Williams and the game was still tied 0-0 heading into the ninth inning. Sanchez got lifted after 96 pitches (60 strikes) and had to watch as Jhoan Duran served up the game-winning homer to Kyle Manzardo. Sanchez didn't get the win, but he did extend his scoreless streak to a stunning 37.2 innings -- the second-longest streak ever by a Phillie, behind only Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander's 41-inning streak in 1911. He'll look to make franchise history in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in San Diego.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!