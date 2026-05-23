Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Extends scoreless streak Friday

Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians, scattering four hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Cleveland couldn't even get a runner into scoring position against Sanchez, but the southpaw was matched by an equally outstanding performance from Gavin Williams and the game was still tied 0-0 heading into the ninth inning. Sanchez got lifted after 96 pitches (60 strikes) and had to watch as Jhoan Duran served up the game-winning homer to Kyle Manzardo. Sanchez didn't get the win, but he did extend his scoreless streak to a stunning 37.2 innings -- the second-longest streak ever by a Phillie, behind only Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander's 41-inning streak in 1911. He'll look to make franchise history in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in San Diego.