Arano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arano suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury earlier in the month, and after receiving a second option from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, it was determined that he would require a scope. The Phillies have yet to release a timeline for his return, so Arano should be considered out indefinitely for now.

