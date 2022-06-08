Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gamel (hamstring) is expected to begin a running progression early next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomczyk was careful to note that Gamel is still "a bit away" from game activity, so his stint on the 10-day injured list appears likely to stretch into the second half of June even if he continues to avoid any further setbacks in his recovery from the strained left hamstring. While Gamel is out, rookies Jack Suwinski and Cal Mitchell should continue to enjoy everyday roles in the corner outfield for Pittsburgh.