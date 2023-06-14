The Pirates selected Mido's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bido will be making his MLB debut Wednesday and could secure a more permanent spot in the Pittsburgh rotation with a strong showing, as the Pirates are currently in search of a fifth starter with the struggling Roansy Contreras having moved to the bullpen. Though he's struck out a batter per inning over his 12 appearances (10 starts) at Indianapolis this season, the 27-year-old Bido's 4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10.9 percent walk rate don't inspire as much confidence about his ability to find immediate success in the majors.