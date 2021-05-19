Swaggerty hurt his shoulder while diving back into first base during Tuesday's game with Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Swaggerty will be examined in Pittsburgh this week to determine the extent of his injury, but Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that the issue will keep Swaggerty sidelined longer than 10 days. In his first 12 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this year, Swaggerty had hit .220 with three home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.