Triple-A Indianapolis placed Swaggerty (shoulder) on its 60-day injured list Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Swaggerty's move to the 60-day IL comes as little surprise after Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced Wednesday that the outfielder sustained a fully dislocated right shoulder, according to Jake Crouse of MLB.com. A determination hasn't been made whether the 23-year-old will require surgery, but he'll be sidelined for at least two months regardless of how he proceeds with his rehab.
