Texas manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom (side) is expected to throw two more bullpen sessions before getting into a spring training game, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

After deGrom threw a second bullpen session Sunday, Bochy declared the right-hander on schedule for the regular season. Apparently, part of that schedule includes at least two more sessions, one of which may include batters. Mitch Garver, who caught Sunday's session, referred to deGrom's fastball as "special" and estimated the pitcher was at about 85 percent.