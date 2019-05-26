The Rays transferred Glasnow (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

After Glasnow exited his May 10 start with a forearm strain that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list a day later, the Rays estimated that he would require 4-to-6 weeks to make a full recovery from the setback. Though recent reports suggested Glasnow was progressing as anticipated, the Rays' decision to move him to the 60-day IL implies that the 4-to-6-week estimate may have been overly optimistic. Glasnow now won't be eligible to return until at least July 10, leaving the Rays without one of their top arms through the All-Star break.

