Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will not start Sunday if Red Sox clinch Saturday
Sale will start Sunday's game against the Astros only if the Red Sox haven't clinched the division following Saturday's results, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Boston's magic number going into Saturday is just one, so that means a Boston win, or a Yankees loss, would secure the AL East division title for the Red Sox. If both of those results go against Boston, Sale will take the mound to try and avoid the club having to play a one-game playoff for the division title with New York on Monday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tagged for four homers in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 13, hits 300 for season•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out nine but takes no-decision Friday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cruises to 16th victory Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Chased early by Yanks•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cuts through Jays like hot knife through butter•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...