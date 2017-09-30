Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will not start Sunday if Red Sox clinch Saturday

Sale will start Sunday's game against the Astros only if the Red Sox haven't clinched the division following Saturday's results, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Boston's magic number going into Saturday is just one, so that means a Boston win, or a Yankees loss, would secure the AL East division title for the Red Sox. If both of those results go against Boston, Sale will take the mound to try and avoid the club having to play a one-game playoff for the division title with New York on Monday.