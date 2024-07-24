Sale won't start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Reds after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Atlanta.

Rain prevented Sale from starting as originally scheduled Tuesday, and poor weather conditions will now prevent Atlanta and Cincinnati from concluding Wednesday's twin bill. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 9. Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Sale is slated to take the hill Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field for what will be his first start since the All-Star break.