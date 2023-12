The Yankees traded Fitts to the Red Sox on Tuesday alongside Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a 5.01 ERA in Single-A in 2022, Fitts bounced back in '23 with a 3.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 152.2 innings at Double-A Somerset. The 23-year-old righty may return to Double-A with his new organization, though a solid start could earn Fitts a promotion to Triple-A at some point in 2024.