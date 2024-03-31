Hudson is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Monday's series opener in Chicago versus the Cubs.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in January after being non-tendered by the Cardinals earlier in the offseason, Hudson was able to secure a spot in Colorado's Opening Day rotation, though he didn't face much in the way of quality competition for a spot. He was solid if unspectacular over his five Cactus League starts, posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 15 innings in mostly hitter-friendly venues in Arizona. Hudson's career-long 55.1 percent groundball rate could set him up for more success in the high altitude of Colorado than the typical power pitcher, but he was never a major ERA or WHIP asset during parts of six big-league seasons in St. Louis. The 29-year-old should be viewed mostly as an NL-only option, and a low-upside one at that given the weak ratios he's posted throughout his career.