Royals' Homer Bailey: Secures rotation spot

Bailey is expected to open the season in the Royals' starting rotation, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Ian Kennedy was sent to the bullpen Tuesday, all but confirming Bailey will break camp in Kansas City's starting rotation. The veteran hurler owns a brutal 6.25 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over parts of the last four seasons (231.2 innings), and he didn't necessarily turn any heads in camp, so it would be unwise to expect much from him in 2019.