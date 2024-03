Manager Matt Quatraro said Saturday that he expects Massey (back) to begin the season on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lower-back problems have kept Massey out of action since Tuesday, and it appears Massey's absence will extend into the regular season after initially being seen as a day-to-day issue. An IL stint for Massey likely means more playing time at second base for Adam Frazier to begin the year, though Nick Loftin may fill in against left-handed starters.