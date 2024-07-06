site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Massey: Not facing southpaw
Massey is absent from the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Massey will give way to Freddy Fermin at DH on Saturday with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado. Massey is 3-for-19 with a pair of solo home runs in his last six games.
