Massey isn't in the Royals' lineup Friday against the Rockies.

Massey owns an .836 OPS in 32 plate appearances against left-handers this season, but he'll step out of the lineup Friday as the Royals load their lineup with right-handed bats versus southpaw Kyle Freeland. Salvador Perez will serve as the DH while Massey rests, allowing Freddy Fermin to start at catcher.