Manaea rejected the Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

It was expected, as Manaea is in line to land a multi-year contract this offseason. That deal could come from the Mets, as the two sides are interested in a reunion. If Manaea signs elsewhere, the Mets will receive a draft pick. The left-hander collected a 3.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 181.2 regular-season innings in 2024.