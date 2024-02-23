Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Friday that he does not view Urshela as a strict platoon bat, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Urshela was much better against lefties than righties during an abbreviated sample in 2023, but his career splits are pretty even, as he's posted a .773 OPS versus southpaws and .734 OPS against right-handers. The 32-year-old will be in the mix to receive ample playing time at third base in Detroit and is also capable of filling in at all other infield positions. It's possible the Tigers' addition of Urshela will lead to Matt Vierling spending more time in the outfield.