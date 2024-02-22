Urshela signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Urshela slashed .299/.329/.374 with 24 RBI in 228 plate appearances last year before a fractured pelvis put an early end to his season in June. Now fully recovered from his injury, the 32-year-old infielder will join his fourth team in as many years. Though he primarily serves as a third baseman, Urshela has experience at all four infield positions, and he gives Detroit a bat capable of finding success versus left-handed pitchers (.790 OPS since 2021).