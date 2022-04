Baez (thumb) said that he expects to resume swinging a bat off a tee Thursday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

With Baez indicating that the swelling in his right thumb has gone down since being placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend, he appears ready to resume baseball activities. If Baez responds well to hitting off a tee, he could take batting practice Friday and put himself in position to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday.