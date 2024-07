Baez (back) will start at shortstop and bat seventh Saturday against the Blue Jays.

A back issue forced Baez out of last Saturday's game against the Dodgers and continued to keep him out of the lineup through Friday, but the injury now appears to have subsided. The 31-year-old finished the first half of the season with a career-worst .459 OPS through 214 plate appearances, though he remains locked in as Detroit's primary shortstop.