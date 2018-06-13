Hicks will serve as the Tigers' starting first baseman following Miguel Cabrera's (biceps) season-ending injury Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Everyday first baseman Miguel Cabrera will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his left biceps in Tuesday's contest. The Tigers will now turn to Hicks to fill the void at first base heading into the stretch run of the summer. Hicks received extensive playing time earlier this season while Cabrera was sidelined from April 30 to May 31 due to two separate injuries. Hicks slashed .295/.342/.438 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 28 games played during that stretch, proving that he's capable of providing fantasy value when given extended playing time. His .366 BABIP suggests that he's due for some regression, but the 28-year-old is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.