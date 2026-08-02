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Tigers' River Ryan: Moved to Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers acquired Ryan, Zyhir Hope and Brady Smith from the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Tarik Skubal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Tigers are acquiring a significant prospect haul in Ryan, Hope and Smith in order to send their southpaw ace to the two-time defending World Series champions. Ryan made his major-league debut for the Dodgers in 2025 but did not crack the team's Opening Day roster. He's spent the entire year in Triple-A, where he had a 4.46 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 36.1 innings before being placed on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list in late June due to a hamstring strain. It's unclear when Ryan will be cleared to pitch again, but he has a clearer path to returning to major-league action now that he's a part of the Tigers' organization.

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