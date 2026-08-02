Tigers' River Ryan: Moved to Detroit

The Tigers acquired Ryan, Zyhir Hope and Brady Smith from the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Tarik Skubal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Tigers are acquiring a significant prospect haul in Ryan, Hope and Smith in order to send their southpaw ace to the two-time defending World Series champions. Ryan made his major-league debut for the Dodgers in 2025 but did not crack the team's Opening Day roster. He's spent the entire year in Triple-A, where he had a 4.46 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 36.1 innings before being placed on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list in late June due to a hamstring strain. It's unclear when Ryan will be cleared to pitch again, but he has a clearer path to returning to major-league action now that he's a part of the Tigers' organization.