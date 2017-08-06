Yankees' Greg Bird: Ankle feeling good
Bird will hit in the batting cage Sunday and noted that he's experiencing no issues in his recovery from right ankle surgery, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
If all goes well during the Sunday session, Bird should advance to hitting on the field and resuming defensive work and baserunning before kicking off a rehab assignment, likely at some point in mid-to-late August. While it once seemed possible that Bird could be shut down for the season due to the long-term setback with the ankle, the first baseman now seems optimistic that he could be cleared to return from the 60-day disabled list before September. Due to the extensive time he missed along with his offensive struggles earlier this season, Bird probably won't have a full-time role waiting for him once he's activated, but at the very least, he'll give the Yankees another pinch-hitting or platoon option with some pop.
