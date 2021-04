Contrary to a previous report, Dominguez will not be opening the year at High-A Hudson Valley, Robert M. Pimpsner of Pinstriped Pros reports.

There were reports swirling Thursday that Dominguez would open at High-A as an 18-year-old, which would have been a very aggressive assignment, even for someone with Dominguez's tools and pedigree. He will likely either open at Low-A or be held back in extended spring training.